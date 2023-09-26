Florida man busted for keeping threatened tortoise species in household bucket, FWC says

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man was arrested after he was caught illegally keeping a threatened tortoise species in a 5-gallon bucket in his home, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Edrick Acres was arrested and charged with possession of a gopher tortoise, resisting arrest without violence and possession of marijuana.

An FWC officer was dispatched to Acres' home in Eustis on Saturday after receiving a report that someone was in possession of a possible gopher tortoise, according to an arrest affidavit. In Florida, gopher tortoises are listed as threatened, meaning they are protected by state law and permits are required before capturing or relocating this species of reptile.

A gopher tortoise at Savannas Preserve State Park. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The officer spoke with the 53-year-old man, who said he did have a tortoise at his apartment. He then showed the officer the gopher tortoise, which was being kept in a 5-gallon bucket, the affidavit said.

The FWC took possession of the gopher tortoise to return it to the wild.

Edrick Acres (Photo: Lake County Sheriffs Office)

RELATED : Florida woman 'borrowed' alligator from previous job for hotel birthday photoshoot, kept it in bathtub: FWC

While the officer was doing paperwork in his truck, he told Acres to stay seated in a chair, but when the officer returned, Acres was no longer there. The man's mom said he went down the street to a corner store a block away, where he was eventually located and put under arrest. During his arrest, the officer found a small bag of a "leafy green substance."

He was held on $2,500 bond, but has since been released, according to arrest records.