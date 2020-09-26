Questions remain after canceled AMBER Alert of 11-year-old girl

Questions remain after an AMBER Alert issued on Saturday night was quickly canceled without many other details being provided.

An AMBER Alert was issued for 11-year-old Mackenzie Vega on Saturday at about 10:15 p.m. Officials said that she could be traveling with 26-year-old Keith Green.

Within half-an-hour, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said that "the case has been resolved. The child was found safe."

However, officials did not elaborate on circumstances in the case, leaving a lot of unanswered questions in this case.

FOX 35 has reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the FDLE for more details in this case.

