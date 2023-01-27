Puppy Bowl: Meet the Orlando-area rescue dogs competing ahead of the Super Bowl

article

While many football fans are looking forward to Super Bowl LVII, there's another game happening featuring some cute canine athletes – including some from Central Florida!

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX will be back for its 19th edition right before the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, February 12. Around 122 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters and rescues in 34 states will compete to win over fans.

The three-hour televised match up will showcase puppy players from Team Ruff and Team Fluff taking to the gridiron in the Puppy Bowl stadium to win the WAYFAIR "Lombarky" trophy. Among them are six cuties from the Florida Little Dog Rescue in St. Cloud: DaVinci, Emma, Jimmy Kibble, Majesty, Penelope, and Pickle!

While no coaches have been announced yet (last year Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg did the honors), here's which teams each pup will be competing on:

TEAM RUFF

DaVinci, Emma, Jimmy Kibble

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DaVinci (DaVinci)

TEAM FLUFF

Majesty, Pickle, Penelope

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Majesty (Jimmy Kibble)

"In addition to the ear pulls, tail tugs, sloppy kisses, and puppy penalties, this feel-good sports competition will highlight the incredible work of rescue and shelter workers who dedicate their lives to helping animals find their forever homes," Animal Planet said in a press release.

Puppy Bowl XIX premieres Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet and streaming on Discovery+.