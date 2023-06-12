Pulse nightclub survivor remembers 49 killed in shooting seven years ago

Monday, June 12, marks seven years since a gunman opened fire inside the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando and killed 49 people.

Over the weekend, many people visited the interim Pulse Memorial site to remember the victims who lost their lives that tragic night.

"The gunman came in and we heard the popping sounds," said Pulse Survivor Orlando Torres. "I hear him walking around. I feel him touch my pocket and my heartbeat starts going. I thought my whole back was going to be full of bullets, but I didn’t twitch or move. I played dead and he left me alone."

"It’s crazy to me. I remember still being in high school, and to think back it’s really been that long since this tragedy happened," said Maria Aguirre who was visiting the site. "I think it got the Orlando community closer together. Like everyone’s more united, standing together after this tragedy happened."

Just outside of Orlando City Hall, there are prayer ribbons on display to honor victims and survivors showing the world that Orlando is united.

"We’re still going through it," said Torres. "I’m just glad the community is always showing up for the survivors and victims’ families and that’s what keeps us going."

There are several events to honor victims on the seven-year anniversary Monday, including at the Dr. Phillips Center, Orlando Science Center, and Orange County Regional History Center.