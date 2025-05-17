1 dead, multiple injured after Access LYNX bus overturns in crash, troopers say

The Brief The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Wetherbee Road, according to officials. Troopers said the bus driver sustained minor injuries in the crash while a 75-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.



One person was killed following a Saturday crash in Orange County that led to an Access LYNX bus overturning, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials said the crash happened in the area of Wetherbee Road around 2:30 p.m. when a 2017 Tesla was speeding as it approached the intersection of Isle Wright Drive. The vehicle then collided with the bus after changing lanes to avoid a slower-moving vehicle, according to officials.

The collision caused the bus to overturn on its side before landing on the sidewalk and roadway, troopers said.

The driver of the Tesla was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to officials.

Troopers said the bus driver sustained minor injuries while a 75-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.