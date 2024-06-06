Expand / Collapse search

Publix's ice cream truck is coming to these Florida cities

By Christie St. Vil
Published  June 6, 2024 8:17pm EDT
Food and Drink
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is going on tour in a neighborhood near you!

On Tuesday, the Florida-based grocery chain announced the return of its ice cream truck. 

In a release, Publix officials said the ice cream truck will be back on the road this summer and stops will offer a photobooth, games and music.  

Publix ice-cream truck and its setup. (Credit: Publix)

The icecream truck will make the following stops in Florida, according to a release: 

Orlando, FL
June 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park
1236 N. Orange Ave.

Lakeland, FL
June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park
1000 E. Edgewood Dr.

Tampa, FL
June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf
615 Channelside Dr.

St. Pete, FL
July 4, 4 p.m – 10 p.m at St. Pete Pier
600 2nd Ave. NE

Fort Lauderdale, FL
July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Las Olas Beach
240 Las Olas Cir.

West Palm Beach, FL
July 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brightline
501 Evernia St.

Can't wait for the ice cream truck? 

According to Publix officials, customers can buy these limited-edition ice cream flavors in half-gallon sizes in stores now through Aug. 30. 