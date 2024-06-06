Publix's ice cream truck is coming to these Florida cities
ORLANDO, Fla. - Publix is going on tour in a neighborhood near you!
On Tuesday, the Florida-based grocery chain announced the return of its ice cream truck.
In a release, Publix officials said the ice cream truck will be back on the road this summer and stops will offer a photobooth, games and music.
RELATED Publix reveals summer lineup of limited edition ice cream flavors
Publix ice-cream truck and its setup. (Credit: Publix)
The icecream truck will make the following stops in Florida, according to a release:
Orlando, FL
June 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park
1236 N. Orange Ave.
Lakeland, FL
June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park
1000 E. Edgewood Dr.
Tampa, FL
June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf
615 Channelside Dr.
St. Pete, FL
July 4, 4 p.m – 10 p.m at St. Pete Pier
600 2nd Ave. NE
Fort Lauderdale, FL
July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Las Olas Beach
240 Las Olas Cir.
West Palm Beach, FL
July 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brightline
501 Evernia St.
RELATED Winning lottery ticket worth $107K sold at Central Florida Publix
Can't wait for the ice cream truck?
According to Publix officials, customers can buy these limited-edition ice cream flavors in half-gallon sizes in stores now through Aug. 30.