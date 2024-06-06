Publix's ice cream truck is coming to these Florida cities

Publix is going on tour in a neighborhood near you!

On Tuesday, the Florida-based grocery chain announced the return of its ice cream truck.

In a release, Publix officials said the ice cream truck will be back on the road this summer and stops will offer a photobooth, games and music.

Publix ice-cream truck and its setup. (Credit: Publix)

The icecream truck will make the following stops in Florida, according to a release:

Orlando, FL

June 28, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Gaston Edwards Park

1236 N. Orange Ave.

Lakeland, FL

June 29, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Common Ground Park

1000 E. Edgewood Dr.



Tampa, FL

June 30, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Sparkman Wharf

615 Channelside Dr.



St. Pete, FL

July 4, 4 p.m – 10 p.m at St. Pete Pier

600 2nd Ave. NE



Fort Lauderdale, FL

July 6, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Las Olas Beach

240 Las Olas Cir.



West Palm Beach, FL

July 7, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brightline

501 Evernia St.

Can't wait for the ice cream truck?

According to Publix officials, customers can buy these limited-edition ice cream flavors in half-gallon sizes in stores now through Aug. 30.