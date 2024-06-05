Publix reveals summer lineup of limited edition ice cream flavors
It's that time of year, Publix fans!
The Florida-based grocery chain revealed its summer lineup of limited edition ice cream flavors this week. There's also a returning Publix associate favorite that was previously listed as retired.
All eight flavors are available in stores now through Aug. 30 in half-gallon sizes.
Here's a look at the lineup:
- Chocolate Cookie Quarry: Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie crumbs and chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies (Publix associate revival)
- Cold Brew Cookies and Crème: Cold brew coffee ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces
- Lemon Berry Bliss: Lemon crème ice cream with lemonade flakes and blueberry swirls
- Marry Me Strawberry: Strawberry ice cream with strawberry sauce and white chocolate strawberry pecan bark pieces
- Coffee Almond Fudge: Coffee ice cream with chocolate coffee ribbons and chocolate-coated almonds
- Caramel Turtle Cheesecake: Cheesecake ice cream with sea salt caramel, chocolate caramel turtles, and pecans
- Hula Hula Macadamia: Whipped cream ice cream with caramel ribbons and macadamia brittle
- Buckeyes & Fudge: Peanut butter ice cream with chocolate-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and fudge swirls
Chocolate Cookie Quarry (Photo: Publix)
