Publix reveals summer lineup of limited edition ice cream flavors

It's that time of year, Publix fans!

The Florida-based grocery chain revealed its summer lineup of limited edition ice cream flavors this week. There's also a returning Publix associate favorite that was previously listed as retired.

All eight flavors are available in stores now through Aug. 30 in half-gallon sizes.

Here's a look at the lineup:

Chocolate Cookie Quarry : Chocolate ice cream with chocolate cookie crumbs and chunks of chocolate sandwich cookies (Publix associate revival)

Cold Brew Cookies and Crème : Cold brew coffee ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces

Lemon Berry Bliss : Lemon crème ice cream with lemonade flakes and blueberry swirls

Marry Me Strawberry : Strawberry ice cream with strawberry sauce and white chocolate strawberry pecan bark pieces

Coffee Almond Fudge : Coffee ice cream with chocolate coffee ribbons and chocolate-coated almonds

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake : Cheesecake ice cream with sea salt caramel, chocolate caramel turtles, and pecans

Hula Hula Macadamia : Whipped cream ice cream with caramel ribbons and macadamia brittle

Buckeyes & Fudge: Peanut butter ice cream with chocolate-covered peanut butter buckeye candies and fudge swirls

