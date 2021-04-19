Publix reopens vaccine portal on Monday for Moderna shots

article

Publix has reopened its COVID-19 vaccine registration portal on Monday morning.

They said that it opened at 7 a.m. EST.

Those who register will receive a two-dose Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Publix used to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine but it is currently on pause as federal health officials investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

Florida residents can book their appointment at publix.com/covidvaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said that he expects a decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to come this week, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet Friday to discuss the pause. He believes that they will likely move to resume use of the vaccine.

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

