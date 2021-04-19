FOX 35 Storm Alert Day: Severe weather possible in Central Florida

A cold front is stalling over Central Florida, causing heavy rain and some storms.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms across the southern portion of the region in particular. Damaging winds, lightning, and hail are the main threats. Isolated tornadoes are possible but the chances are low.

As a result, Monday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

The rain and storms are expected to last through Tuesday.

The storms coming Tuesday will be closer to Orlando and Tampa, continuing the threat of damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall.

Expect some hefty rain totals before the skies clear mid-week. An additional 1 inch or more, especially south of Orlando. Much of that will accumulate Monday and Tuesday in the heavy bands of rain moving across the viewing area.

Dry air will target the area by Wednesday as the front shifts south. This will be welcomed as rain chances dry up and sunshine returns to the area. Temperatures will also cool down.

Thursday will bring beautiful 70s for highs, some sortherly breezes, and plenty of sunshine.

