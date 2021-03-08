Publix reopens portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments

article

Publix has reopened its registration portal for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Monday.

The portal reopened at 7 a.m., according to the grocery chain's website.

Those eligible to sign up for a vaccine include:

All Florida residents 65 years of age and older

Florida K-12 teachers and personnel of any age

Medically vulnerable residents with a physician-signed form

Law enforcement 50 years of age or older

Appointments can be made at publix.com/covidvaccine.

"Our collaboration with Governor DeSantis continues to bring needed vaccine doses to residents of Florida, and we are privileged to be part of this critical effort," said Publix CEO Todd Jones. "With each new shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, we are able to serve more people and more communities in our home state."

The State of Florida requires individuals receiving their first vaccine dose to provide proof of residency, such as an ID or utility bill.

All 730 Publix pharmacies in Florida now offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

