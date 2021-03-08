Vaccine appointments available at Orange County Convention Center

The vaccination site at the Orange County Convention Center might see an increase in appointments as access to the COVID-19 vaccine expands.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the site has been operating under capacity recently. Staff at the convention center can do up to 3,000 vaccinations a day but officials said there are plenty of appointments available. In the past, all appointments were typically booked in less than an hour.

Now law enforcement officers and firefighters over 50 years-old and all school employees can get vaccinated at the convention center. The site was previously open to seniors over 65 and healthcare workers.

School districts across Central Florida are allowing employees to get vaccinated during work hours as long as they coordinate with and get approval from their supervisor.

Teachers came to the convention center last Friday to get their first dose of the vaccine. Teacher Holly Kennedy said, "I got my first shot for the vaccine and I’m super excited. Glad that we could finally get it. And I bought my mom because she’s a senior so I was happy she could get it as well."

"I have been waiting forever to have it. So was like okay, yay!" said teacher Maria Demesa. "Finally after a month, being able to go back to the classroom will be great."

Orange County is hoping to vaccinate very high-risk people at the convention center soon. Mayor Demings said the county sent a request to the Florida Department of Emergency Management asking if it can start vaccinating extremely medically vulnerable at the state-run vaccination site.

Mayor Demings is expected to provide a county Coronavirus update on Monday at 11 a.m. at the convention center.

For more information and to sign-up for a vaccination appointment visit the Orange County website.

