Publix to administer COVID-19 vaccine in select Florida counties

article

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that one of the state's largest grocery store chains will assist in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine through its pharmacies.

Appearing at a Publix in Ocala, DeSantis announced that a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines are on the way to select Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando, and Marion counties. The Lakeland-based grocery store chain would begin administrating 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID‑19 vaccine in 22 store pharmacies.

"Publix really can provide us a great mechanism to make it convenient and easily available in almost every crevice of the state of Florida," the governor said. "I don’t think you can go to too many places in Florida and not see a Publix, and I know that many of the people who shop here would fit our target age demographic of 65 and up."

RELATED: County-by-County: How to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Florida

Each store can schedule approximately 120 vaccinations per day, while supplies last. Vaccinations are by appointment only starting Thursday, Jan. 7. Customers can make an appointment by using the online reservation system on publix.com/covidvaccine.

"It’s our privilege to work with Governor DeSantis as a distributor of this important vaccine. We’re grateful to play a role in helping to protect the health and well-being of people at risk of serious complications from the coronavirus," said Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk. "We look forward to a time when everyone who wants a vaccination is able to receive one."

Advertisement

Vaccinations will be provided at no cost. Customers with insurance will need to bring their insurance card, and customers without insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Publix and a number of other pharmacies were approved in November by the federal government to administer the vaccines to the general public. Through the partnership with pharmacy chains, this program covers approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the 50 states.

The complete list was posted by Publix late Tuesday afternoon:

Citrus County

Crystal Springs Shopping Center6760 W. Gulf to Lake HighwayCrystal River, FL

Shoppes of Sugarmill Woods9525 S. Suncoast Blvd.Homosassa, FL

Publix Plaza Inverness1012 W. Main StreetInverness, FL

Hernando County

Brooksville Square19390 Cortez Blvd.Brooksville, FL

Shoppes of Citrus Hills2685 N. Forest Ridge Blvd.Hernando, FL

Shoppes at Avalon13455 County Line RoadSpring Hill, FL

Publix at Seven Hills160 Mariner Blvd.Spring Hill, FL

Lakewood Plaza4365 Commercial WaySpring Hill, FL

Publix at Barclay14371 Spring Hill DriveSpring Hill, FL

Mariner Commons4158 Mariner Blvd.Spring Hill, FL

The Shoppes at Glen Lakes9595 Commercial WayWeeki Wachee, FL

Marion County

Belleview Commons10135 SE US Hwy. 441Belleview, FL

Rainbow Square Shopping Center11352 N. Williams Street, Suite 400Dunnellon, FL

Forty East Shopping Center3450 E. Silver Springs Blvd.Ocala, FL

Canopy Oak Center8075 SW Highway 200, Unit 111Ocala, FL

Park View Commons3035 SE Maricamp RoadOcala, FL

The Shops at Foxwood2765 NW 49th Avenue, Suite 301Ocala, FL

Grand Oaks Town Center2575 SW 42nd Street, Suite 100Ocala, FL

Pearl Britain Plaza2647 NE 35th StreetOcala, FL

Churchill Square303 SE 17th StreetOcala, FL

Heather Island Plaza7578 SE Maricamp Road, Suite 100Ocala, FL

Heath Brook Commons5400 SW College Road, Suite 200Ocala, FL

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.