Publix selling rare plant in these Florida cities

Plant lovers, you don't want to miss this!

On Thursday, Publix announced that a rare plant will be in stores for a limited time only!

According to a release, the rare botanical Thai constellation, a type of monstera cultivar, is available in Florida and Georgia.

Thai Constellation Monstera plants were genetically engineered in Thailand and can be found in tropical regions of the Americas, said Publix officials. This variation of the monstera plant can grow up to 60 feet tall with leaves up to 15 inches wide.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The rare botanical, Thai Constellation Monstera is available at select Publix locations for a limited time. (Credit: Publix)

This plant is known for the freckled variety of colors on its heart-shaped leaves.

According to a release, the Thai Constellation Monstera plants are available in these areas:

Cape Coral, Fla.

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Florida Panhandle

Fort Myers, Fla.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Lakeland, Fla.

Melbourne, Fla.

Ocala, Fla.

Orlando, Fla.

Savannah, Ga.

Tallahassee, Fla.

Tampa, Fla.

Monstera plants have many benefits, such as improving air quality, reducing stress and, looks great in your living room, according to the website.

Supplies are limited for the Thai Constellation Monstera plants. They are only available in select stores in Florida and Georgia.