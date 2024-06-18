Publix pies win big at national championship

Publix was awarded eight blue ribbons at the 2024 American Pie Council Pie Championships last month in Orlando.

According to the website, the National Pie Championships are where amateur, professional and commercial bakers from the United States and Canada compete in diverse categories for the best pies.

RELATED: 2 Orlando restaurants ranked among Florida's 'most legendary': report

Publix's bakery competed in the commercial division in the 6- and 9-inch pies categories, Publix said in a release.

Publix was awarded eight blue ribbons for the pies above. (Photo: Publix)

Here are the winning pies for each category:

6-inch pie winners

Apple

Cherry

Key lime

Mango Key lime

No-sugar-added apple

9-inch pie winners

Cherry

Key lime

Mango Key lime

RELATED: Publix's ice cream truck is coming to these Florida cities

The American Pie Council has hosted the National Pie Championships since 1995, according to the website. Publix has competed in this event since 2001 and has brought home blue ribbons every year, the grocery company said.

To celebrate this year's win, Publix will have a special sticker on the packaging for the blue ribbon-winning pies.