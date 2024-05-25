Did you know you can renew your Florida car registration at Publix?

Did you know that you can renew your vehicle registration while you're shopping for groceries?

The Seminole County Tax Collector has placed kiosks inside two Publix locations in the area that allow all Florida residents to renew their tags in just a few minutes – without ever setting foot inside the DMV or tax collector's office.

"I think this is great for people that can't have regular hours to come," Seminole County Tax Collector J.R. Kroll told FOX 35. "If they're working 9 to 5, we're open from 8:30 to 5, it's gonna be difficult to get in. Whereas now, they can pop in there. Hey, if you have to last-minute and you don't wanna be driving around on an expired tag, so you can just pop right in and grab it at your Publix at 7 o'clock on a Saturday night."

The Florida MV Express is a self-service kiosk that's available at the two following Publix stores in Seminole County:

Longwood: 2381 W SR-434

Casselberry: 1455 FL-436 #221

All you need to bring is your registration renewal notice PIN, or the following:

License plate number

Date of birth

3 different Publix locations sell 3 winning Florida Lottery tickets worth combined $157K in same day

After paying with a debit or credit card, the kiosk will print your license plate decal on the spot. The process just takes a few minutes.

You can renew your registration tags at two Publix locations in Seminole County. (Photo: Seminole County Tax Collector)

Not everyone is eligible to use the Florida MV Express, though. Here are some eligibility requirements, according to the Seminole County Tax Collector:

Vehicle registration must not require a new license plate to be issued

Vehicle registration must not have insurance, driver's license or toll suspensions

Vehicle registration must not requite a Florida Certificate of Insurance of IRS Heavy Vehicle Use Tax 2290

This Florida city is grappling with a rooster mystery

County officials said the following are also NOT eligible to renew at the self-serve kiosk:

Autonomous vehicles

Boats

Government vehicles

IRP Registrations

Mobile homes

National Guard license plates

Personalized plates

Parking permits or placards

And no, you don't have to be a Seminole County resident to use these kiosks. They're available for all Florida residents.

You can also continue to renew your tags online on the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website, or at your local tax collector's office or DMV.

Click here for more information about the Florida MV Express.