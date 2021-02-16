Publix cancels Wednesday vaccine scheduling event as winter storms impact delivery

article

Publix said on Tuesday that due to weather-related issues preventing government delivery of the allotted COVID-19 vaccines, they have to cancel Wednesday's scheduling event.

The grocery store chain was planning to open its COVID-19 vaccine portal again on Wednesday for more residents 65 and older to register for an appointment.

However, that will no longer be happening as winter storms impact much of the United States, delaying the delivery of more vaccines.

"We know how important administering this vaccine is, so we deeply regret the need to cancel Wednesday’s scheduling event. Once additional vaccine is received, we will announce the next opportunity for vaccine appointment scheduling," Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous said.

Wednesday and Thursday appointments are said to not be impacted by the delivery delay.

