Florida’s new month-long back-to-school tax holiday starts August 1: Governor DeSantis

Published  July 28, 2025 12:06pm EDT
DeSantis announces Back-to-School Sales Tax holiday

Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday will now last an entire month, running from August 1 through August 31. He was joined by Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Taylor Hatch and Florida Department of Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas at the news conference in Panama City Beach.

The Brief

    • Florida’s new month-long Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins August 1 and will run through August 31, 2025.
    • The holiday allows shoppers to purchase school supplies, clothing, and technology without paying sales tax, with limits on item prices.
    • State officials say the change aims to reduce financial strain on families and offer more flexibility for back-to-school shopping.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida’s new month-long Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday officially begins August 1, giving families across the state a full 31 days to save on essential school supplies, clothing, and technology.

What we know:

The holiday, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, earlier this summer, replaced previous short-term tax breaks with a permanent, annual sales tax exemption every August. 

Eligible tax-free items include:

  • Clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less
  • School supplies at $50 or less
  • Personal computers and accessories up to $1,500 when purchased for non-commercial use

The Florida Department of Revenue created a webpage providing more information.

State officials say the expanded holiday aims to ease the financial burden on families and provide greater flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming school year. 

The tax-free savings will run from August 1 through August 31, 2025.

The Source: The information in this article comes from the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Revenue. 

