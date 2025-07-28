Florida’s new month-long back-to-school tax holiday starts August 1: Governor DeSantis
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida’s new month-long Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday officially begins August 1, giving families across the state a full 31 days to save on essential school supplies, clothing, and technology.
What we know:
The holiday, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, earlier this summer, replaced previous short-term tax breaks with a permanent, annual sales tax exemption every August.
Eligible tax-free items include:
- Clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less
- School supplies at $50 or less
- Personal computers and accessories up to $1,500 when purchased for non-commercial use
The Florida Department of Revenue created a webpage providing more information.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
State officials say the expanded holiday aims to ease the financial burden on families and provide greater flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
The tax-free savings will run from August 1 through August 31, 2025.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the office of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Revenue.