Florida’s new month-long back-to-school tax holiday starts August 1: Governor DeSantis

Florida’s new month-long Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday officially begins August 1, giving families across the state a full 31 days to save on essential school supplies, clothing, and technology.

What we know:

The holiday, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, earlier this summer, replaced previous short-term tax breaks with a permanent, annual sales tax exemption every August.

Eligible tax-free items include:

Clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less

School supplies at $50 or less

Personal computers and accessories up to $1,500 when purchased for non-commercial use

The Florida Department of Revenue created a webpage providing more information.

State officials say the expanded holiday aims to ease the financial burden on families and provide greater flexibility as they prepare for the upcoming school year.

The tax-free savings will run from August 1 through August 31, 2025.