Remains found in Ocala Forest believed to be missing Lake County man

Human remains discovered in the Ocala National Forest have been likely identified as Michael Connell, a Lake County man reported missing earlier this year, officials confirmed.

What we know:

Connell, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 185 pounds, was last seen on May 29 at the intersection of Kismet Road and County Road 445. He was wearing a brown camouflage jacket and dark blue cargo pants and was recovering from a broken leg sustained in a vehicle accident. He did not own a cellphone and was known to frequent the Umatilla Library.

Authorities located Connell’s bicycle at the same intersection on July 23, nearly two months after he was last observed. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the remains found in the forest are believed to be his, though the case remains under active investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Graham at 352-343-2101 or call CRIMELINE anonymously. Further updates will be released as the investigation progresses.