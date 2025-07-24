National Hurricane Center eyes area for possible tropical development as system moves into Gulf

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring an area of low pressure along the southeastern United States coastline, which has the possibility of developing into a tropical system later this week.

Here's everything we know about the system and its potential impacts.

What is the system? Where is it located?

What we know:

The NHC is tracking a trough of low pressure near the southeastern U.S. coast, which is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Over the next day or two, the system is forecast to move westward across the north-central and northeastern portion of the Gulf where some slow development is possible.

By this weekend, the system is likely to move inland, ending its chances for development.

Forecasters are currently giving the system a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and seven days.

Could the system impact Florida?

It appears it's only expected to produce heavy rainfall across the Gulf Coast.