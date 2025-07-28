Sanford police search for hit-and-run driver who injured 3-year-old child
ORLANDO, Fla. - Sanford police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 3-year-old child last month.
What we know:
The incident occurred on June 5, 2025, in the area of Southwest Road and Persimmon Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a pedestrian. When they arrived, officers found a young child who had been hit by a white Hyundai Genesis.
The child was transported to a hospital and remains in stable condition, officials said.
The driver and a passenger fled the scene on foot, abandoning the car. Investigators have since followed multiple leads but have not yet identified the individuals responsible.
Police are urging anyone with information about the crash or the identity of those involved to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted online at www.crimeline.org.
The Source: The information in this article comes from a report shared by the Sanford Police Department.