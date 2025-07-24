Orlando weather: Storms this afternoon, extreme heat ahead for the weekend in Central Florida

The Brief Rain and storms are likely this afternoon, mainly between 2–8 p.m., with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Storms will fade after sunset, and temperatures will drop to the mid-70s overnight. This weekend, dangerously hot weather returns, with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices over 110°.



After a dry and mostly clear start to the day, clouds will be on the increase ahead of today's rain chances.

When will rain and storms arrive?

Timeline:

The best chances of rain will take place from around 2pm-8pm.

What are the main weather threats?

What we know:

Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds will be possible. High temperatures will warm seasonably warm, reaching the low and mid 90s this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Showers and storms will slowly fade after sunset. By midnight, we should be mostly dry. Temperatures will fall into the mid 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

For our Friday, only a few isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible. As we dry things out, temperatures will heat back up.

Dangerously hot temperatures will be possible for this weekend and early next week as highs soar back into the mid-90s beginning Saturday.

These will likely be the hottest temperatures we've felt so far this summer. Once we factor in humidity levels, heat indices could reach levels as high as 110°+. Heat advisories may be issued for this weekend and possibly early parts of next week. Stay cool!