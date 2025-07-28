2 tropical waves in the Atlantic being watched for potential development: Will they impact Florida?

The Brief August marks the start of the busiest part of hurricane season, but no tropical development is expected in the next week. Two tropical waves are being monitored, but dry air and wind shear are making development unlikely for now. Florida is not expected to see impacts from these waves, though heavy rain is possible later this week from a stalled front.



August is just days away and will kick off what is usually the busiest stretch of the Atlantic hurricane season as a whole, August-September.

There aren't any areas of potential tropical development highlighted by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) at this time and no development is anticipated for the next seven days.

That being said, we're keeping an eye on a few tropical waves in the Atlantic. Tropical waves are the precursor to more organized tropical storms and systems that can ultimately develop into named storms.

Where are the tropical waves located?

What we know:

One tropical wave exists near the far eastern Caribbean and a second has just emerged off the west coast of Africa into the Atlantic.

While the wave near Africa appears to be more robust, it's moving into a less than ideal environment.

Are the tropical waves expected to develop?

Both of these waves will have a tough time getting their act together. They will be working against a large plume of Saharan dust into and upper level wind shear towards the first week of August.

This is going to limit tropical development in the coming days and into the second week of August due to dry air from the dust.

Some forecast models are very optimistic about how much moisture each wave will have and how much wind shear both will be able to withstand. They're hinting at signs of a weakly organized system into the central Atlantic, although it's an unlikely scenario with what we know so far.

At this time, an organized or named tropical system isn't likely.

Could Florida see any impacts?

Local perspective:

No impacts are expected for Florida from either of these tropical waves.

Looking ahead:

We'll also keep an eye out for tropical development near the southeast coast and northern Florida as a front stalls later this week. An area of low pressure may try to form along this front. If and where the low pressure develops will be the main factor determining if tropical development is possible.

Heavy rain and storms will be likely regardless of tropical development across northern Florida and possibly into central areas as well into weekend. We're still several days out from this set up – stay tuned.