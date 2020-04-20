Publix announces 2 more associates who have tested positive for COVID-19

Publix says two associates at two different locations in the Orlando-area have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We can confirm that we have an associate who works at store #1408, 2338 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, FL., and an associate at store #1381, 2295 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, FL., have tested positive for COVID-19," said Maria Brous, Director of Communications.

Last week, the Lakeland, Florida-based grocer announced two other cases including an employee who works at 2873 S. Orange Ave., south of Downtown Orlando, and another at 16825 E. Colonial Drive, east of Orlando near Bithlo.

Brous said any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 is given paid leave for 14 days to recover from the illness. Other measures have been taken at all stores to include:

Heightened ongoing disinfection focusing on high-touch surfaces

Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores

Installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores

In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers

Requiring associates to wear face coverings

Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves

Brous also said associates who have been in close contact with any other associate who tests positive for COVID-19 is notified and given paid leave for up to 14 days.