2 Orlando-area Publix employees test positive for COVID-19

Publix confirmed to FOX 35 News that two employees at their Orlando-area grocery stores have tested positive for COVID-19.

The company says one employee works at the store at 2873 S. Orange Ave. south of downtown and the other at 16825 E. Colonial Drive east of Orlando near Bithlo.

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” spokeswoman Maria Brous told FOX 35. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.”

The Lakeland-based grocery store is giving 2 weeks of paid leave for employees who test positive for the virus. The company is also giving paid leave for up to 14 days for workers who have been “in close contact” with an associate who tests positive.

Publix has recently implemented several safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including installing plexiglass barriers at cash registers and making aisles one-way to promote social distancing.