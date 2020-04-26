Protests to reopen Florida and its economy continue

Protestors in Orlando are calling for the reopening of Central Florida businesses.

One of the protestors told FOX 35 Orlando that she is more worried about the economic impact than the health effects of coronavirus.

She said that "I think that no life leaves this world with what the lord doesn't say is time. I'm telling you. You don't have to be afraid. This is going to end."

This is just one of several protests to occur in Florida.

Twice before, protestors gathered outside of the Orange County administration building, pushing for state and county officials to reopen Florida.

Both Florida leaders and Orange County leaders are working on phased-plans to reopen the state and its economy.

