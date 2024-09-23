Protester considering lawsuit against Orlando Police as department investigates use of force

The Orlando Police Department is investigating officers’ use of force after a sergeant pushed a protester over the weekend.

That woman says she was just trying to record a video, but police tell a different story.

"When officers attempted to separate the two parties, a member of the Pro-Palestine demonstration group lunged toward an OPD officer and the opposing citizen in a physically threatening manner," the Orlando Police Department said in a statement.

About 20 Pro-Palestine protesters were walking around Lake Eola on Saturday. They wrapped up their demonstrations but argued with a counter-protester as they walked back to their cars.

FOX 35 talked with one protester who wound up with lots of scrapes and bruises after this encounter. She asked not to be named.

"Orlando Police Department absolutely escalated the situation without any provocation from our organization and from our protesters," she told us.

Body camera video and video taken by protesters shows some of the incident. Video taken by the protester FOX 35 talked with Monday shows an officer threatening her with pepper spray as others sit on the ground in handcuffs.

Her arrest affidavit says she was resisting arrest by tensing her arms, and not letting them be placed in handcuffs.

"I don't know if I'm expected to have my hands behind me ready for cuffs when I'm thrown, like thrown from a cop running at me," she said."All that I was doing was trying to breathe."

The Orlando Police Department declined to interview.

Former Orlando Police Department Chief Orlando Rolon says officers are allowed to use physical force if they feel threatened, but they have to be able to back up why they felt it was justified.

"There are constant reminders to the officers is that they must articulate their actions," said Rolon. It's one thing to perceive something. It's another to articulate the reason why you perceive that threat."

The protester who talked with FOX 35 Monday said she believes this incident will only further amplify the protesters’ voices. But she’s still shaken from her arrest.

"Best case scenario is that the judge sees through these fabricated affidavits for all eight of us and dismisses the charges. I personally am considering legal action against the Orlando Police Department."

