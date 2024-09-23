Investigation launched after video shows Orlando officer clash with demonstrator, police say

The Orlando Police Department (OPD) said it has launched a use of force investigation after video shows an Orlando officer clashing with a demonstrator in downtown Orlando over the weekend.

The incident happened shortly after a peaceful Pro-Palestine rally held at Lake Eola in downtown Orlando on Saturday afternoon.

Police said about 20 people held a peaceful walk and demonstration in the area from 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m., which was being monitored by downtown and Parramore bike officers.

Around 5:30 p.m., bike officers responded to a disturbance near the Publix grocery store on East Central Boulevard, where some of the pro-Palestine demonstrators were arguing with someone who had an opposing view.

"When officers attempted to separate the two parties, a member of the Pro-Palestine demonstration group lunged toward an OPD officer and the opposing citizen in a physically threatening manner. Consequently, the OPD officer arrested the demonstrator for Disorderly Conduct," Orlando police said in a news release.

On Sunday, the police department released the arresting officer's body worn camera footage "in an effort to be transparent", police said in a statement.

In the bodycam video of the disturbance, an Orlando police officer can be seen appearing to push a protester to the ground as she walked close to him and another demonstrator.

The protester, who identified herself to FOX 35 News as Lamia Moukaddam, shared another vantage point of the incident, which she said showed her being shoved to the ground.

"I pulled out my phone just to be able to record this. And as I'm going to try to record, one of the sergeants on the bikes, as you can see, puts his arm out, and shoves me so hard that I fly multiple feet," she said.

After the incident, Moukaddam said her friends rushed over to help her, leading to a scene of protesters and police with bikes on the ground.

In a news release, authorities said the arresting officer was "attempting to keep the parties separate and prevent a physical altercation" to keep both parties safe.

The police department said the bodycam video "shows the level of agitation of the demonstrators and their willingness to physically attack officers while in the process of making arrests and keeping the peace."

A total of eight people were arrested on various charges, including:

Disorderly conduct

Battery on a law enforcement officer

Resisting arrest with violence

Resisting arrest without violence

"The Orlando Police Department has an obligation to protect all residents and visitors and is dedicated to ensuring the safety of all who choose to assemble peacefully", police said in a statement.

