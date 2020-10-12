Processed jobless claims in Florida top 4 million

article

The state has topped 4 million unemployment claims processed since mid-March when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed Florida’s economy.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity posted numbers Monday that showed 4,006,847 claims had been processed since March 15.

The department, which administers the unemployment system, had received 4,242,954 claims, with 4,088,202 confirmed as “unique” claims.

As of Sunday, 2,036,735 claimants had been paid. In all, $17.25 billion in state and federal money had been paid out, with about $3.44 billion in state money.