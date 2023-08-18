Pro wrestler Cash Wheeler arrested in Orlando for aggravated assault

Pro wrestler Daniel Wheeler – better known as Cash Wheeler – was arrested in Orlando on Friday on an active warrant.

An arrest warrant was issued for the 36-year-old All Elite Wrestling star for an incident on July 27, according to court records. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, a third-degree felony.

Wheeler, one-half of AEW Tag Team Champions FTR with Dax Harwood, is scheduled to wrestle at AEW's All In London event at Wembley Stadium on August 27.

AEW issued the following statement to FOX 35 News about Wheeler's arrest:

"AEW has been made aware of the charge, and we are closely monitoring the situation. He is fully cooperating with local authorities."

