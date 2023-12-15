'Pretty intense': Rough surf not the only concern as Brevard County beachgoers brace for weekend storm

Conditions on the Space Coast are deteriorating as hazardous marine life comes ashore and high water closes roads.

Beachgoers said they’re shocked to see a storm like this in December but since the system is packing a punch, and they are taking it seriously.

"It’s amazing! So impressive, Mother Nature in itself," said Annette, who was taking in the sights from Canaveral National Seashore on Friday.

Powerful force from the ocean was on full display at local beaches as people admire the powerful surf from afar.

"This is something you want to see from the seashore, take some pictures. I wouldn’t even probably put my feet in the water," said Ben Freshley, who brought his mother-in-law visiting from Washington to see the rough beach conditions.

Some roads and parking areas are already blocked off at the national park in Titusville because of high water and sand.

"The waves are crazy. It’s pouring over the docks. It’s pretty intense," said Trent Tidwell who also brought his family to see Canaveral National Seashore.

Beachgoers braving the high winds were watching where they walked, so they didn't end stepping on hazardous marine life, like man o’ wars washing ashore and getting stuck in the piles of seaweed.

"Those kind of blue looking balloons that you see on the beach, those tentacles coming off of those can sting even when they’re out of the water," said Rachel Horst, a spokesperson for Brevard County.

County officials are asking people to stay out of the water. Seven beaches are still staffed with lifeguards in Brevard County.

