Loud exhaust leads to Florida man's arrest

A Florida man found himself behind bars after a traffic stop that stemmed from loud exhaust and careless driving, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies stopped 22-year-old Edwin Feliciano on County Road 466 in Oxford on Thursday because of "careless driving" and "excessive noise" coming from his car's exhaust, according to an arrest affidavit. The deputy said they witnessed this at a nearby Wawa.

"The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and the exhaust sounded as if no mufflers were present," the affidavit said.

During the traffic stop, the deputy said they smelled fresh marijuana coming from inside the car. After Feliciano said he didn't have a medical marijuana card, his car was searched. The affidavit said that a glass jar with "green leafy buds," two grinders and a glass pipe were found inside his car. The green substance tested positive for THC, according to deputies.

Feliciano was arrested and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released later that day after posting $1,000 bond, arrest records show.