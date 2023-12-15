Heavy rain threat, damaging wind gusts to move into Florida this weekend

Today's high: 72 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

TODAY:

Expect lots of clouds, increasing breezes, and even a few isolated showers this Friday. Rain chances hold steady at 20% as a few showers blow by in the increasing-strong Northeast breeze. Highs will hit in the low-mid 70s this afternoon. Gusty winds, especially along the coastal areas, will contribute to a beach erosion threat during times of higher tides. High tide will stage at 11 a.m. and again tonight around 11 p.m. If it's garbage or recycle pick-up day where you live, it's a good idea to secure any loose objects as the winds get quite gusty by this afternoon.

BEACHES:

The beaches see lots of clouds and increasing breezes on this Thursday. Surf will continue building into the 8-10' range as seas and surf respond to the tremendous increase in Northeast breezes. Gusts today could approach or even breach the 35mph mark. Coastal erosion and shallow coastal flooding will be of issue during the the late morning and late evening high tide cycles. Highs seaside will hit near the lower 70s this afternoon.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks see mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. A brief passing shower will also be possible this afternoon, coverage looks rather low at 20%.

OUTLOOK:

We've issued FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAYS for both Saturday and Sunday to address the heavy rain threat and gusty winds-we're also monitoring for severe weather during this time. Damaging winds and even a few isolated tornadoes will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has Central Florida in a LEVEL 2 out of 5 for severe weather on Saturday and a LEVEL 1 risk on Sunday. Rain on Saturday begins to move in by late morning and through the afternoon.

Initially, showers develop but, storms (some strong) are expected to phase in heading deeper into the afternoon and evening. It's at this time that severe weather could develop. Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are all possible. You should have multiple ways to receive any weather warnings through the overnight hours. Rain chances continue into Sunday morning, a few strong storms possible. Conditions improve through midday Sunday with a few showers possible.

Very windy conditions behind the storm system as it moves away and into the Carolinas. Eventually, colder air funnels in behind the system. Highs in the 60s will be in play for much of next week, lows retreat to the 40s. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as we will bring you the latest weather updates.