Marion County woman missing under 'suspicious circumstances,' deputies say

article

A Marion County woman is missing under suspicious circumstances, the sheriff's office said.

Ashley Sutton, was last known to be in the area of 21075 SE Highway 42 in Umatilla while living with her boyfriend Ronald C Harmon Jr.

According to deputies, Sutton's family and friends have not been able to get in contact with her since April 19, which is unusual.

Her family told deputies she normally stays in contact with them, so her disappearance is strange.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.