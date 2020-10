President Trump to return to Central Florida for rally at The Villages

article

President Donald Trump will return to Florida on Friday, October 23, for a Make America Great Again rally in The Villages, the campaign announced on its website.

The event will be held at The Villages Polo Club, 703 N Buena Vista Blvd., a 4:30 p..m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. Guests may reserve two (2) tickets for the event on the campaign website.

With less than two weeks to go until Election Day, this will be the third time the president will have visited the Sunshine State since contracting COVID-19. Trump chose Sanford, Florida as the location for his first road rally after being released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after receiving treatment for the coronavirus. He returned last Friday for a rally in Ocala.

Following Friday's stop in The Villages, President Trump is expected to travel to Pensacola for an evening rally.

Polling in battleground states, including Florida, show Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in tight races.