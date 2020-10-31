President Trump to hold late-night campaign rally in Florida Sunday

President Trump is coming back to Florida to speak to voters as Americans counts down to Election Day.

According to his campaign website, Trump will hold a late-night ‘Make America Great Again’ victory rally in Miami on Sunday. The event will take place at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport at 11:30 p.m.

Miami will be the final stop of a five-rally day for the president. He’ll hold events in Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina and Georgia before heading to Florida.

Both Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden were in Tampa on Thursday holding dueling campaign rallies, highlighting the critical role the battleground state will play in Tuesday’s election.

Both campaigns also have been flooding the state with surrogates as they try to capture Florida’s 29 electoral votes.

Trying to rally supporters in the final days before the presidential election, Eric Trump and Jill Biden will campaign this weekend in Florida.