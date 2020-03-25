President Trump declares major disaster in Florida amid COVID-19 outbreak

article

President Donald Trump has approved Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' request to have a major disaster declared in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order provides Florida with additional federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local efforts in combatting the virus and caring for those who fall ill.

Gov. DeSantis requested the assistance earlier this week. In his letter, the governor asked for the following programs under the Individual Assistance: Disaster Unemployment Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Community Disaster Loans and the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Program.

The order will provide funding for emergency protective measures and crisis counseling for those impacted by the novel coronavirus.

The White House said additional designations may be made if requested by the state, as the conditions continue to unfold.

