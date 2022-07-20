President Joe Biden to visit Orlando and Tampa next week

article

President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Orlando and Tampa next week, The White House announced Wednesday afternoon.

The president is expected to attend – and speak at – the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) yearly training conference on Monday, July 25 in Orlando, the release said. He will then travel to Tampa to speak at a Democratic National Committee rally.

Additional details about his visit would be announced later, according to The White House.

President Biden's visit to Florida comes a week after Vice President Kamala Harris made a visit to the Sunshine State and attend events in Orlando and Tampa, where she met with state legislators about reproductive rights.