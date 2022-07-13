Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Orlando, Tampa on Thursday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Florida on Thursday to attend and speak at events in Orlando and Tampa.

Harris is scheduled to attend the 70th Boule of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., followed by a roundtable discussion about reproductive rights with Florida state legislators, according to a released schedule.

She will then travel to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa to meet with service members, and to receive a briefing from United States Central Command.