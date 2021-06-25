President Biden to designate Pulse Nightclub as 'National Pulse Memorial'

article

On Friday, President Biden is expected to designate the Pulse Nightclub as a national memorial.

The president will sign H.R. 49 into law, which designates the nightclub, where 49 people died in June 2016, as the National Pulse Memorial.

He will be joined by the First Lady, survivors of the shooting, family members of the victims, as well as Florida lawmakers.

Representatives Darren Soto, Val Demings, Stephanie Murphy and Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon will be in attendance in Washington, D.C. for the announcement.

Advertisement

President Biden will also speak on how his administration has championed LGBTQ+ equality since he took office.