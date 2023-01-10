Portillo's opens second Central Florida location

article

Hot diggity dog!

Fans of the Chicago-style hot dog chain opened its second Central Florida location on Tuesday, bringing even more hot dog goodness to hungry diners. The fast-casual restaurant, located in Kissimmee at 8041 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, marks Portillo’s fifth restaurant in the state of Florida. It is situated directly across the street from the popular Margaritaville Resort – as well as a short drive from Walt Disney World.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. to commemorate the grand opening.

"Florida fans can expect to enjoy Portillo’s signature menu items like Chicago-Style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake," the company announced.

The 7,800-square-foot restaurant will feature seating for nearly 300 guests and a double drive-thru lane. The restaurant will include a garage-themed interior and an outdoor patio area.



Portillo's first Central Florida location opened in Orlando last year at The Village at O-Town West at 7715 Palm Parkway.

Employees of the hot dog chain say the secret to their Chicago-style dog is a steamed poppyseed bun, all-beef hotdog, mustard, relish, fresh-cut onions, red ripe tomatoes, celery salt, a pickle and sport peppers. All the ingredients are put on end to end for the perfect bite!

