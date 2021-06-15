Portillo's opens in Orlando: How they build the perfect hot dog, chocolate cake shake

The wait is over, Orlando: Portillo's is officially open!

The Chicago-based chain is known for signature items like Chicago-style hot dogs, famous Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, and Portillo’s famous chocolate cake. The restaurant has had its Orlando location in a soft-opening for a couple of weeks, giving many a chance to try its delicious menu ahead of the official opening on Tuesday.

Portillo's is located at The Village at O-Town West at 7715 Palm Parkway.

MORE NEWS: Menu: What you can order at the new White Castle in Orlando

The restaurant is 7,800-square-feet and includes double drive-thru lanes and two large covered outdoor patios. The interior features a diner theme, with an ode to rock ‘n roll with an electric guitar ceiling installation.

FOX 35's David Martin took a tour of Portillo's on Tuesday and ran into the owner, Dick Portillo, who says he started the business with around $1,100 in 1963.

Portillo employees say the secret to their Chicago-style dog is a steamed poppyseed bun, all-beef hotdog, mustard, relish, fresh-cut onions, red ripe tomatoes, celery salt, a pickle and sport peppers. All the ingredients are put on end to end for the perfect bite!

You may come for the hot dogs, but you can't leave without the dessert. The famous chocolate cake shake is a fan favorite. Watch the video above to see how they make it!

Portillo's is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 7 days a week.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories.