Jollibee opening first Central Florida location soon

Get ready to experience Chickenjoy!

Jollibee, the famous Filipino fast-food chain, is opening its first Central Florida location in Orlando on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The new restaurant will be located at 11891 E. Colonial Dr. near the University of Central Florida.

"Jollibee specializes in all things fried chicken and is widely revered for its crispy, juicy, Chickenjoy fried chicken and delectable Chicken Sandwiches," the company said in a news release. "Customers can pick up their orders to go or enjoy the convenience of the two-lane drive-thru service beginning on opening day."

Dine-in, online ordering, and delivery will not be available on opening day, but will be made available in the coming weeks.

The restaurant offers a wide variety of items, including burgers and sweet-style Jolly spaghetti, but it is best known for Chickenjoy, its signature fried chicken "which is delicately hand-breaded to be crispylicious on the outside, with a secret marinade making it juicylicious on the inside," the website says.

Diners can also savor Jollibee's new items that include baked cheddar mac 'n cheese, Mandarin Orange Crispy Chicken Salad and freshly baked biscuits. And be sure to save room for the Peach Mango Pie, a customer favorite.

"Get ready Orlando! We are ready to serve up the most delicious fried chicken you have ever had," said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America. "From the minute you walk through our doors - or line up at our first-ever two-lane drive-thru - to your very last bite, we are determined to make every experience at Jollibee a joyful one for our guests."

The Orlando location will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m.