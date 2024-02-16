Expand / Collapse search

Orlando-bound flight from Canada gets stuck in snow

By Dani Medina
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

News Fuse: Could you land an airplane?

On this episode of The News Fuse, FOX 35's David Martin is joined by Ken Miller, Miguel Colon Jr., and James Yon of "Real Laughs" on Real Radio 104.1 and Art Miles, host of "Overtime with Art Miles" podcast to talk about a new poll that shows the apparent confidence Americans in their abilities to land an airplane...with the help from a control tower.

OTTAWA, Ontario - A flight from Canada to Orlando was delayed after it got stuck in the snow before taking off from Ottawa International Airport on Thursday. 

The nosewheel on Porter Airlines Flight PD505, which was scheduled to land at the Orlando International Airport just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, "slipped off the edge of the taxiway" as it was preparing for takeoff at around 5:30 p.m. and became stuck, the airline said in a statement to FOX 35. Porter Airlines said poor visibility and snow accumulation contributed to the plane getting stuck. 

The plane was then removed and is being inspected by maintenance staff. 

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2017/06/24: Porter Airlines aeroplane flying in the air, the sleek white plane soars high in the cloudless sky. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

RELATED: Orlando-bound JetBlue plane involved in collision at Boston Logan airport, FAA says 

Porter Airlines said they offered passengers hotel accommodations on the house, and they're allowing passengers to submit expenses for other accommodations and meals. 

"Everyone was rebooked on a new flight earlier (on Friday) and we apologize for the circumstances of the delay," the airline said in a statement. 

RELATED: What to do when your flight is delayed or canceled because of weather 

According to Environment Canada, the government's weather site, over 3.8 inches of snow fell at Ottawa International Airport on Thursday, and the high was about 24 degrees. In Orlando on Thursday, the high was 78 degrees. 