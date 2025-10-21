Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy retires after years of service

The Brief Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy retires after over six years and over 600 deployments with law enforcement. He helped seize drugs, cash, and connected with the community through school visits. Buddy will now enjoy retirement at home with his handler.



After more than six years of dedicated service, Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy is hanging up his leash.

The veteran police dog was officially retired this week after serving alongside his handler in over 600 deployments, including narcotics searches, evidence recovery, and tracking individuals.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Buddy also played a key role in seizing large quantities of illegal drugs and approximately $70,000 in cash over the course of his career, according to the police department.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy retires. [Credit: Port Orange Police Department]

In addition to his fieldwork, Buddy was a familiar face at schools and public events across the county, participating in demonstrations that helped strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the community.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Now, Buddy will spend his retirement at home with his handler.

"Thank you for your service, Buddy," the department said in a statement honoring the K-9’s career.