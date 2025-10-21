Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy retires after years of service
ORLANDO, Fla. - After more than six years of dedicated service, Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy is hanging up his leash.
The veteran police dog was officially retired this week after serving alongside his handler in over 600 deployments, including narcotics searches, evidence recovery, and tracking individuals.
Buddy also played a key role in seizing large quantities of illegal drugs and approximately $70,000 in cash over the course of his career, according to the police department.
Port Orange Police K-9 Buddy retires. [Credit: Port Orange Police Department]
In addition to his fieldwork, Buddy was a familiar face at schools and public events across the county, participating in demonstrations that helped strengthen bonds between law enforcement and the community.
Now, Buddy will spend his retirement at home with his handler.
"Thank you for your service, Buddy," the department said in a statement honoring the K-9’s career.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Port Orange Police Department.