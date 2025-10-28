Poll: Republicans lead Democrats in Florida's 2026 races for governor, AG
ORLANDO, Fla. - Potential Republican candidates hold strong leads over Democrats in Florida’s 2026 midterm races, according to a new poll.
The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab released results of the survey on Tuesday.
What we know:
In head-to-head gubernatorial matchups, Casey DeSantis and U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds each led Democrats David Jolly and Jerry Demings by about 11 to 13 percentage points.
DeSantis earned 47% support to Jolly’s 34%, while Donalds drew 45% to Jolly’s 34%.
CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP
Republicans also led in other statewide contests, with Sen. Ashley Moody ahead of Democrat Jennifer Jenkins 49% to 38%, and Attorney General James Uthmeier leading Democrat José Javier Rodríguez 45% to 36%.
SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS
Housing costs ranked as voters’ top concern (14%), followed by property insurance (12%) and property taxes (11%). Nearly half of respondents (49%) supported eliminating property taxes for homeowners, while 43% opposed the idea.
Voters showed strong backing (63%) for allowing terminally ill patients to request life-ending medication and broad opposition (62%) to removing childhood vaccine mandates.
What we don't know:
It is not yet known if Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings will launch a bid for governor. It is still extremely early to know if this poll will hold as the election is over a year away. Florida's 2026 Primary Election is Aug. 18, and the General Election is Nov. 3.
The statewide survey of 728 likely voters, conducted Oct. 15–25, has a margin of error of ±4.25 percentage points. Read more here.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the University of North Florida (UNF) Public Opinion Research Lab.