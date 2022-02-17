Police: Tractor trailer kills pedestrian in hit-and-run crash on US-1 in Cocoa

article

Cocoa police are searching for a tractor trailer that they say hit and killed a pedestrian and left the scene on Thursday morning.

"The tractor-trailer did not have a trailer attached. The cab is red, brown and black in color and should have damage to the front end," the Cocoa Police Department said.

According to witnesses at the scene, the tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on Peachtree St. and turning left to head northbound on US-1 when it hit a pedestrian.

"The pedestrian, an adult male, was walking westbound crossing US-1, and was in the crosswalk when he was hit.".

Traffic homicide investigators are on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cocoa Police Department at 321-639-7620 (option 4) or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). CRIMELINE callers will remain anonymous and can be eligible for cash rewards of up to $5,000 in this case.

