Police: Suspect kills 10 seagulls after luring them with popcorn, running them over

Police are searching for someone who they believed intentionally lured in seagulls with popcorn and then ran them over, killing at least ten birds.

The Laurel Police Department in Maryland said that they received a report of animal cruelty on Saturday morning at the Laurel Plaza Shopping Center, specifically near the Dollar Tree at 9620 Fort Meade Road.

Upon arrival, they said that they found a group of deceased seagulls all in extremely close proximity to one another. Through investigation, they learned that someone purchased a bag of pre-popped popcorn from the dollar store and then emptied the bag in the parking, intentionally luring the birds in. They said that the subject then ran the group of seagulls over with their vehicle, killing at least ten of them.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Possible witnesses to this crime are asked to contact Cpl. Wilson at lwilson@laurel.md.us or send tips to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Police are encouraging the public to share their post on Facebook to help find the person responsible.

