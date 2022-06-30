Police: Serial Florida flasher arrested in Gainesville

article

A Florida man accused of being a serial flasher was arrested Tuesday evening after officers tracked him down in a Gainesville neighborhood.

The Gainesville Police Department said John Mosley, 28, is likely linked to at least 15 indecent exposure cases this year.

Detectives in plain clothes, traveling in unmarked vehicles, followed Mosley for hours as he drove throughout southwest Gainesville, in and out of student complexes, liking stalking potential victims, GPD said in a news release.

Officers said Mosley eventually parked his vehicle at Lexington Crossing and lingered in breezeways by apartment doors. At one point, GPD detectives presented themselves as unsuspecting students in an effort to draw him out, but he did not act.

"Finally, as two innocent victims approached their doorway, Mosley exposed himself, got the reaction he was looking for, and ran back to his vehicle," GPD said in a statement. "Detectives were prepared and followed Mosley out of the complex as he sped away from the scene. Patrol was called in and directed to stop the vehicle."

Victims identified Mosley as an indecent exposure suspect and officers arrested him on two felonies because of his prior misdemeanor conviction on the same charge.

Anyone with any information about Mosley or more possible incidents, is asked to call Det. Hall at 352-393-7663.

