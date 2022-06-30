4 natural springs in Central Florida to visit this summer

article

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Why not cool down during a visit to a natural spring.

Florida is home to many large springs, more than any other state in the nation, and there are beautiful ones right here in the Orlando area. These bodies of water in particular typically range between 66 and 97 degrees.

Springs offer many affordable recreational opportunities such as kayaking, swimming, diving and more.

Here are four that are located in Central Florida:

VOLUSIA BLUE SPRING

Boat tours, snorkeling, tubing and diving opportunities are offered at this 72- degree spring. During the summer, you may even spot a manatee – however, swimming with manatees is not allowed.

Pavilions are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. They are located near the lawn where you can sunbathe, BBQ or even have a picnic.

For spring water activity pricing, visit www.bluespringadventures.com/rentals/

The spring is located at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City, which is open from 8 a.m. until sundown daily.

Fee: $6 per vehicle

ALEXANDER SPRINGS

This spring is considered one of the best swimming holes in the Ocala National Forest. Boating and scuba diving are among the many activities offered at this spring. The water stays at a constant 72 degrees and is surrounded by a forest of maples and cabbage palms, providing an almost tropical vibe. It's open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fees: $8 plus tax per person on weekdays and $11 plus tax per person on weekends

SILVER GLEN SPRINGS

This crystal-clear, 73-degree spring is a popular swimming hole in Marion County. Snorkeling, canoeing and kayaking are among the water activities offered here. It's located on the eastern edge of the Ocala National Forest.

Fees: $8 plus tax per person on weekdays and $11 plus tax per person on weekends

WEKIWA SPRINGS

This spring is minutes from downtown Orlando at Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka. The spring is crystal-clear and remains at 72 degrees year-round. Activities include swimming, kayaking, paddling and more.

Fee: $6 per vehicle