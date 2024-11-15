Police seek tips after 75-year-old veteran found dead on West Melbourne road
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. - Investigators are working to determine how 75-year-old veteran Daniel Grala died after his body was found Monday night on Wickham Road.
Police say Grala, who suffered a serious head injury, was discovered unresponsive just before 8 p.m.
West Melbourne police are unsure whether Grala fell into the road or was accidentally struck by a vehicle. His family, still in shock over the tragic loss, is hoping someone will come forward with information to help solve the case.
Grala’s son, Daniel Grala Jr., said the family is struggling with the loss, especially since it occurred on Veterans Day.
Daniel Grala had served in the Army for 22 years, including tours in Korea and Vietnam. His family described him as a generous person who often volunteered his time, even working as an electrician and doing jobs for free to help others.
"I would just ask whoever did it to just come forward, so I can have some closure," said Grala Jr.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact West Melbourne police or the traffic homicide investigator at 321-723-9673.
